Amy Arnett, 33, of New Britain, died unexpected on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in New Britain she was the daughter of June Arnett of New Britain and the late Walter Arnett. Amy was a life-long New Britain resident.
Surviving are her mother, June (Dean) Arnett; four children, Jayden, London, Nevaeh, and Phynix; her sister, Holly Arnett; as well as other family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain.