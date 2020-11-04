1/1
Amy Arnett
Amy Arnett, 33, of New Britain, died unexpected on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in New Britain she was the daughter of June Arnett of New Britain and the late Walter Arnett. Amy was a life-long New Britain resident.
Surviving are her mother, June (Dean) Arnett; four children, Jayden, London, Nevaeh, and Phynix; her sister, Holly Arnett; as well as other family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Amy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
