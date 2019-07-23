Services Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square New Britain , CT 06051-2607 (860) 225-8464 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Road New Britain , CT View Map Andrew E. Franko

Andrew E. Franko, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2019, with his family by his side. Andrew was the husband of Lorraine (Pietras) for 62 years. He was born April 6, 1927, in New Britain, son of Andrew and Mary Franko. He attended New Britain High School, where he played football and set records as a member of the track team, Boston University and graduated cum laude from Springfield College. Andrew cherished his family and adored his "Sweet Lorraine."

He was an avid reader, especially fond of World History, loved big band music, western movies, and traveling. Family beach vacations to the Connecticut and Rhode Island shore was a tradition he looked forward to year after year. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UCONN Huskies. Attending his grandchildren's sporting events brought him great joy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in South Korea from 1946-1948. He was employed for 38 years as personnel manager for the State of Connecticut Dept. of Administrative Services, retiring in 1989. Andrew is survived by his wife, Lorraine; three daughters, Andrea Franko and husband, Michael Lombardi, Marcia Franko, and Vanessa Bedford, and husband, Gary; three grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, and Jacob, a great-grandson, Tyler, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Michael Bruzik, and sister, Mary Prusaczyk.

There was no better role model and his family will miss him tremendously. He was a kind, gentle soul with a heart of gold. Andrew was a longtime member of St Maurice Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church), 100 Wightman Road, New Britain. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St. There will be no calling hours. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 23 to July 26, 2019