Andrew M. "Andy, Broch" Brochu, 86, of Vero Beach, Florida and Southington, Connecticut entered peacefully into eternal rest at home on May 7, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. Andy leaves behind his beloved wife, Arlene Elizabeth (Zell) Brochu, with whom he happily shared his life since their marriage on May 20, 1981. Andy is survived by his children, Debra and Scott Dawson of Los Angeles, CA; Leone and Peter Longo of Plainville, CT; Andrew IX and Kathy Brochu of Naugatuck, CT, Michael and Nita Brochu of Northridge, CA; Mark and Colleen Brochu of Plainville, CT; and his treasured bonus children including Joseph and Shannon Bentz of Orlando, FL; Mark Bentz and Jeffrey Feng of Wethersfield, CT; Lora and Mark Specht of Bloomfield, CT; Carol Bentz of Sarasota, FL; David and Jamie Bentz of Middlefield, CT; Thomas Bentz of Southington, CT; Stephen and Abbi Bentz of Wellington, FL; and Paul Bentz of Essex, CT.
Being a fun-loving man who could always make room for one more was a good thing as the patriarch to a brood that kept growing and adding one more! He was a loving "Pepe" to 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. Andy leaves behind his sister, Joan Mercier and her husband, Peter. He was predeceased by his infant son, Robert Peter Brochu.
Born in Newburyport, MA, December 15, 1933, Andy was the son of the late Andrew and Arlene (Pelltier) Brochu VII. Before he retired Andy was the District Manager for Assumption Mutual Life and worked many years for Allstate Life Insurance. He was a communicant of Saint Dominic's Church in Southington and St. John of Vero Beach. He spent many years as a member of the French Businessmen Association of New Britain where he enjoyed great friends and great times.
We look forward to honoring Andy's life with a celebration in the Fall when we are all able to gather together again. Memorial contributions in Andy's honor may be made to at stjude.org, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Your memories can be shared on a memorial tribute page at https://www.millenniumcremationservice.com/obituaries/.
