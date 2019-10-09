Home

Angela Marie Catanzaro Obituary
Angela Marie Catanzaro, 35, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Born in New Britain, she was a New Britain resident most of her life and attended services at several local churches. Angela had a deep love for family and animals.
Angela gave birth to four beautiful children. She is survived by her father, Paul Catanzaro and stepmother, Cindy (Hermanowski) Catanzaro of New Britain; her mother, Deborah Sawyer of Brunswick, Maine; her maternal grandmother, Betty Armstrong of Brunswick, Maine; her favorite aunt, Doreen King of Brunswick, Maine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Connie Catanzaro, who loved her more than life.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., in New Britain. Funeral services will be on Monday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Share a memory of Angela with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
