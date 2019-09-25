Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map

Angela Negron

Angela Negron Obituary
Angela Negron, 79, of New Britain, widow of Anibal Ayala, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
Born in Puerto Rico, she as the daughter of the late Tomas Negron and Gurmersinda Negroni. Angela was a New Britain resident since 1995 and attended St. Mary Church.
Surviving is her daughter, Maritza Marrero; three sisters, Claudia Esther Negron, Elisa Negron, and Julia Negron; and four grandchildren, Jacqueline Marino, Angela Marrero, Dante Sepulveda, and Thomas Ayala.
Calling hours are Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Funeral services will be held on Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Angela with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
