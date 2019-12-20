Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
1755 Stanley St
New Britain, CT
View Map

Angela Theresa LaBianca

Add a Memory
Angela Theresa LaBianca Obituary
?Angela Theresa LaBianca, 88, of Farmington, passed away after a long illness on December 18, 2019. Angela was born in Italy, a daughter of the late Antonio and Emma (Pietricola) LaBianca. She worked for CCSU as an accounting clerk and retired after 25 years of committed service. Angela is survived by her brother, Gennano LaBianca and his wife Teresa of Berlin. Her nephew Michael LaBianca, his wife Angela, and their son Marco of Wethersfield and her niece Joann Kahan and her husband Joshua of Meriden. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Connie LaBianca and Josephine LaBianca. A time of visitation will be held Saturday, December 21 from 8:30AM to 9:15AM at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi, 1755 Stanley St, New Britain, CT 06053. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Garden Mausoleum, Stanley St., New Britain CT. In lieu of flowers, the donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -