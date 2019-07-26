Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444

Angeline Motto

Angeline Motto Obituary
Angeline Motto, 92, of Plainville, and formerly of New Britain, passed away on July 25, 2019. She was a retiree of Connecticut Labor Dept. and was a devout member of St. Ann Church. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including, Constance and her husband, Salvatore Bassi of Plainville.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by her funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. St. Joachim Parish, Church of St. Ann, 101 North St., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For directions or messages, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com. Memorial donations can also be made to St. Ann Church.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 26 to July 29, 2019
