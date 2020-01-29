Home

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church
New Britain, CT
View Map

Angeline (Vanni) Sledzik

Angeline (Vanni) Sledzik Obituary
Angeline (Vanni) Sledzik, 97, of Farmington, formerly of New Britain, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Gaetano and Domenica (D'Andrea) Vanni, she attended local schools and was a longtime parishioner of St. Ann Church and a member of its Ladies Guild. Angie was a talented seamstress who took pride in the clothes she made for herself and her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and baking and was known for her famous lemon meringue pie. Angie worked at CT Bank & Trust Co. in Hartford for many years. She also worked at Irene's Corset Shop in New Britain where she made numerous friends throughout her time there. Her generous and caring personality served her well helping all customers with their needs. Angie's kind and warm demeanor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Sledzik and wife, Joan and David Sledzik and wife, Susan; her adored grandchildren Ryan and Kayla Sledzik and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by Frank, her beloved husband of 54 years; her brother, John Vanni and her sisters, Palma Squillacote and Lucy Mariani.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 31 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Angie's longtime caregiver, Inga, for her compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Angie's name to www.lls.org. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -