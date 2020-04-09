|
Aniela (Armatys) Socha, homemaker, wife, and mother, passed away on April 3, 2020 at her home in Everett, MA, where she lived with her daughter, Dorota A. Socha, and son-in-law, Aaron G. Noll. She was 93 years old. Aniela was born in the village of Nowa Wies Szlachecka in the Malopolskie region of Poland on February 27, 1927, daughter of the late Maciej and Dorota (Czekaj) Armatys. Aniela was a teenage survivor of the German and Russian occupations of Poland during World War II. Aniela's strong character and boundless determination allowed her to raise a flourishing family with her husband, Jan Socha, under the most difficult of economic and political conditions prevailing under a Communist Polish government. When her daughters immigrated to the United States during the 1980s, Aniela followed them and enabled her children to succeed here by caring for her grandchildren. At various times, she lived with her daughters in Brooklyn, NY, New Britain and Everett, MA. Aniela was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jan Socha in 1987 and her son, Jozef in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Chwaja of Krakow, Poland; her daughter Margaret and husband Karol Hernas of Farmington, CT; her daughter Sophia and husband Chester Jablonski of Farmington, CT; her daughter Dorota and husband Aaron of Everett, MA; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and three cousins: Judith Harmatys of Minneapolis, MN, Margaret Denison of East Lansing, MI, and Betty Harmatys of Milwaukee, WI. Aniela will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for her at Sacred Heart Church in the summer of 2020. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain is in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 9, 2020