Services Burritt Hill Funeral Home 332 Burritt Street New Britain , CT 06053 860-229-9021 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hil 332 Burritt St. New Britain , CT View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill 332 Burritt St. New Britain , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church 195 South Main St. New Britain , CT View Map Ann C. Yanchak

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Ann C. Yanchak, 92, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by her three children. A lifelong resident of New Britain, Ann was born to the late Sebastian and Josephine (Miano) Cianci and attended local schools and Hillyer College. Ann worked as a legal secretary, having a long career with several local law firms. She had an affinity for daily crosswords and enjoyed shopping, reading, browsing on the internet as well as knitting, sewing, and crocheting. Ann was an avid cat lover and shared funny tales about the many cats that shared her life. But most of all, family was her main priority. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Gail DaMert of Kentfield Calif., Debra Merenda and husband, Del of West Hartford, and Albin Yanchak and wife, Mary of East Hartland; her grandchildren, Brian, Sara, Alex, Arron, Elizabeth, Maureen, and Catherine; her great-grandson, Isaiah, as well as sister-in-law, Marlene Cianci. Ann was predeceased by Albin, her loving husband of 59 years; and her brother, Salvatore Cianci.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at Burritt Hill, at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Ann's name to an animal rescue shelter such as Animal Friends of Connecticut or a . To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net. Published in New Britain Herald from July 25 to July 28, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries