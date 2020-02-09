Home

Ann E. (Coffey) Hall

Ann E. (Coffey) Hall, formerly of New Britain, passed away February 9th surrounded by her family in Pennsylvania. Born and raised in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Narusevich) Coffey. Ann was a teacher for many years at Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain and was a member of St. Andrews Church. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne P. Hall, who died Feb. 26, 2008. Ann is survived by her daughter Mary and her husband Josh Pruce, two sisters Sr. Margaret Phillip and Catherine Salka, and a brother Stephen J. Coffey Jr.; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13th at 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to a local school or teacher of your choice. Ann was a dedicated teacher and would want to see other teachers continue to succeed. If you are looking to donate and want a suggestion of a teacher who was close to Ann, please contact Mary or Josh. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
