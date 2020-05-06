|
Ann Marie Cote passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1st at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a brief illness. She was born October 9, 1955 in New Britain to George and Veronica (Swift), Payne. She attended Saint Mary School and was a graduate of New Britain High and Moody School of Business then worked for many years at the Travelers. Ann was a master at navigating the bus system and traveled throughout New England enjoying many wonderful times with her dear husband, Tim, at her side. Ann was a devoted parishioner at Saint Joseph Church, singing in the choir. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the organ. She leaves her husband Tim, the love of her life and best friend. She is also survived by her sister in law, Marianne Kupiec and husband Daniel, a brother in law, Joseph Cote and wife Cathy, two nieces Danielle Kupiec and Sarah Mangiafico, two nephews, James Kupiec (Godson) and Ryan Cote and several cousins especially Cathy Lynch Jepson and Marguerite Babin. Ann will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's Cemetery in New Britain with a private celebration of her life at a later date to be determined by her family.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020