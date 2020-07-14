With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Anna Barbara ""Basia"" Miklaszewski announces her passing of non-Hodgkins lymphoma on July 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Barbara graduated from the New Britain High School, Class of 1964 and in 1965 from the Institute Of Cosmetology. She was a hairdresser for over 50 years, serving her clients on Broad Street in New Britain at the Chris Beauty Salon and subsequently across the street at the Cut and Style until the closing of the salon a few years ago. She will be truly missed for her loving and compassionate nature. She dearly loved her family and, without asking for anything in return, she gave her time to help when needed. She was very spiritual and attended church services whenever possible. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Marian and Anna Miklaszewski and a brother Rev. George Miklaszewski of Poland, nephew Jeffrey Lukas of New Britain and brother-in-law Walter Markow of Plainville. She is survived by three sisters, Theresa Lukas and husband Bruno of New Britain, Sophie Rurka and husband James of Southington, Zsa Zsa Markow of Plainville and a brother John Miklaszewski of Farmington, nieces, Lisa Lukas, Linda Dooley, Michelle Wright, Lara Miklaszewski and Maria Lorenzo and nephews, Daniel Lukas, Mark Markow, Pete Markow, Johny Miklaszewski and their families. Due to the current health conditions there are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill has care of the arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net