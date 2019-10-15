|
Anna M. Rembisz, 100, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019.
She was born in New Britain, a daughter of the late Tadeusz and Wincenta (Balkun) Logwin. She was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Church and a longtime member of the Pierogi Making Team. She was an inspector at the former Marlin Rockwell Company for 40 years, retiring in 1984.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert E. Rembisz.
She is survived by four nieces, Carol Rinaldini of Bristol, Joan D'Amato and her husband, Robert, of South Carolina, Jeanette Hanley of California and Jacqueline Virgadula and her husband, Richard, of Bristol; two nephews, Theodore Spatkowski of Ohio and James Spatkowski and his wife, Susan, of Bristol, many grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Genevieve Stepeck and Mary Spatkowski.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Southington Care Center for the tender loving care of our dear Anna.
An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17th from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial 12PM at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Burritt St., all in New Britain.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019