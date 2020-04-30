|
|
Anna (Fatyga) Przytulski, 83, of New Britain, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Countryside Manor in Bristol. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Piaski-Gmina-Oblasy, Wloszczowa, Poland to the late Wladyslaw and Franciszka Fatyga. A young widow, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 with her toddler son, Adam and settled in New Britain. Upon return to Poland for a visit, it was there she met her future husband, Jerzy Przytulski. In 1976, they married and together began their new life and family. Anna worked at Fafnir Bearing early in her career. She later went back to school and transitioned to the home healthcare field until her retirement. Anna and Jerzy kept close ties to their large family in Poland; visiting and traveling there several times. A member of Gen. Haller Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary, Anna had many friends within the local Polish community. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren, cooking and baking to satisfy her sweet tooth. There was always something delicious to eat at Babcia's house.
In addition to Jerzy, her loving husband of 44 years, she is survived by her two sons and their families: Adam Mihulka, his wife Beata and their children: Krzysztof, Olivia, and Jakub and Gregory Przytulski, his wife Sarah and their children: Lillian and Kalina; her sister, Helena Malek; her sisters-in-law, Irena Fatyga and Halina Kosior as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Anna was predeceased by her first husband, Zbyszek Mihulka; her daughter, Malgosia Mihulka; her siblings: Wladzia Polaszek, Jozefa Bulanda, Tadeusz Fatyga, Maria Goszczynska, Jan Fatyga and Edmund Orszanski. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 30, 2020