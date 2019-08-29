|
|
Anna S. Matug, 77, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was the widow of Julian Matug.
Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Maria (Cwynar) Rosielski. Anna was a New Britain resident since 1985 and was formerly employed as a teacher in Poland and New Britain, at the Polish Language School, and also at Cromwell Growers, and Assa Abloy in Berlin.
She was a member of Holy Cross Church.
Surviving are her son, Bogdan Matug and his wife, Agnes of East Berlin; three beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Maya, and Michelle; a sister, Teresa Fiejdasz in Poland; sister-in-law, Zuzanna; her caregiver, Maria; many nieces and nephews, and many friends in the United States and Poland. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jozef Rosielski and Fr. Eugeniusz Rosielski.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Anna with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019