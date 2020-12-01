1/1
Anne (Gregorzek) Durant
1920 - 2020
Anne (Gregorzek) Durant, 100, of New Britain, passed away Friday Nov. 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jan and Helen Gregorzek. She was born in New Britain on Jan. 2, 1920, and attended Newington Schools. After high school Anne worked at Emhart in New Britain for 20 years. She leaves behind her son Patrick Durant of Plainville, grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia (Durant) Sacco. Anne enjoyed shopping and going out dancing Polkas with her sisters and spending time with family. Anne celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 2, 2020, with most of her family there together. She had a zest for life. We all will miss her. Funeral services will be held privately. Anne will be lovingly laid to rest in Center Cemetery, Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in knowing that under God's Kingdom on earth, aging and death will no longer happen, as imperfection and bad conditions will be things of the past. (Isaiah 65:17-25.)
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
