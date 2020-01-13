|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing Dad, Anthony "Rosie" Rosenthal on December 26th, 2019 at the age of 97. He was the wonderful son of the late Augustine and Emily Rosenthal and the beloved husband to the late Regina (Iskra), who was the love of his life.
Dad will be dearly missed by his children and their spouses, Bruce Rosenthal, Denise Kennedy (Michael), Diane Memery (Robert) along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Edward and daughter-in-law Sharon Rosenthal.
Our Dad was a very proud WWII Veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wichita CA-45 and was recently honored at an award ceremony in which he received 7 medals and numerous commendations for his brave service. This recognition meant the world to him.
Dad was a lifelong resident of New Britain and worked for the Fafnir Bearing Company as a tool and die maker until he retired. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and had a huge love for animals.
Dad, we will always cherish your unconditional love, your devotion to your family and your kind and caring ways. We will do our best to heed the advice you always gave to us "just enjoy life." We love you and will miss you dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Rd, New Britain. Military honors will take place outside the church following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, P. O. Box 191, Winterset, Iowa 50273, Attn: Connecticut Chapter.
To share a message of sympathy with Anthony's family please visit us at duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 13, 2020