Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
1010 Slater Rd
New Britain, CT
View Map

Anthony Frank Rosenthal

Add a Memory
Anthony Frank Rosenthal Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our amazing Dad, Anthony "Rosie" Rosenthal on December 26th, 2019 at the age of 97. He was the wonderful son of the late Augustine and Emily Rosenthal and the beloved husband to the late Regina (Iskra), who was the love of his life.
Dad will be dearly missed by his children and their spouses, Bruce Rosenthal, Denise Kennedy (Michael), Diane Memery (Robert) along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Edward and daughter-in-law Sharon Rosenthal.
Our Dad was a very proud WWII Veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wichita CA-45 and was recently honored at an award ceremony in which he received 7 medals and numerous commendations for his brave service. This recognition meant the world to him.
Dad was a lifelong resident of New Britain and worked for the Fafnir Bearing Company as a tool and die maker until he retired. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and had a huge love for animals.
Dad, we will always cherish your unconditional love, your devotion to your family and your kind and caring ways. We will do our best to heed the advice you always gave to us "just enjoy life." We love you and will miss you dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Rd, New Britain. Military honors will take place outside the church following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, P. O. Box 191, Winterset, Iowa 50273, Attn: Connecticut Chapter.
To share a message of sympathy with Anthony's family please visit us at duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -