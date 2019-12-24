|
|
Anthony Manzi, 43, of Berlin, husband of Christine Manzi, passed away peacefully
on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of Anthony Manzi Jr. and Beverly (LaChance)
Manzi of Kensington. He was a resident of Berlin most of his life and studied
saxophone performance at Central Connecticut State University and Sam
Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Anthony was a member of
Kensington United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Christine (Valuk) Manzi; two sons, Joseph Anthony Manzi
and Nicholas Daniel Manzi; and his parents, Anthony and Beverly Manzi. He was
predeceased by his brother, Joseph Edward Manzi who died in 2002. He is also
survived by his many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins.
Anthony was a very talented and creative musician and played saxophone, guitar
and mandolin. He enjoyed his work as a private music teacher for many years. His
talent was extended to all his students and also his sons. Anthony played in many
bands throughout the years, including Stanley Maxwell and Avenue Groove. He
also enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, cooking, all things aviation and
smoking his pipe around the wood stove. He was a dedicated and faithful servant
of God, serving at Kensington United Methodist Church as worship leader,
musician and lay servant, often leading prayer groups, prayers services, Bibles
studies and giving testimonies on Sundays.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral
Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Funeral services
take place on Saturday at 10 AM at Kensington United Methodist Church. Burial
will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Memorial donations may be made
to the Joseph Manzi Foundation, 192 Harvest Hill Rd., Kensington, CT 06037
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 24, 2019