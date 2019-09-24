Home

Antoinette D. Kordek, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 14, at Jerome Home. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Emidio and Francesca (Carbone) DiCarlo. She was predeceased by her husband, Casimir H. Kordek. Antoinette is survived by her son, Michael Kordek MD and his wife, Theresa Dakay OD; two grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Victoria Kordek, and Elizabeth Ann and husband, Michael Elliot, along with four great-grandchildren, Autumn Rose Johansen, Michael Elliot, Hunter Elliot, and Zaniyah Kordek. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Pasquale DiCarlo and Sebastiano DiCarlo. Funeral services for Antoinette were privately held in St. Mary's Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
