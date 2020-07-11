Antoni Zymula, 71, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 surrounded by family at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in Poland, son of the late Kazimierz and Teresa (Michalska) Zymula and was a longtime resident of New Britain. Antoni was an avid collector and enjoyed weekend tag sales in search of treasures for his family. He was referred to as the family medicine man as he always had a remedy for any ailment. Antoni was a gentle and kind man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a man of great faith and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for over 50 years. Antoni is survived by his beloved wife Bronislawa (Klofas) Zymula with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss this July 24th. He also leaves behind his only child, his dear daughter Dorotka, and her husband Mariusz of New Britain, and his three most cherished grandchildren Gabriella, Leah and Jaxson Zyla. He also leaves behind two loving sisters Sophie Matecki and her husband Felix of New Britain and Mary Chylinski and her husband Edmund of New Britain, in addition to his sister-in-laws Zenona Teczar and husband Stanislaw of Poland and Stanislawa Mytych of Poland. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in CT and Poland. In addition to his parents, Antoni was predeceased by his wonderful young nephew, Daniel Matecki.
The family would like to thank the New Britain Fire and EMS Departments for their immediate response and rescue efforts, as well as the CCU Medical Team at HOCC for their sensitive care. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St. New Britain. Face masks are required. He will be laid to rest following the mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is serving his family. To share a memory with his family, please visit http://www.duksa.net.