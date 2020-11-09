1/1
Antonina Bednarz
Antonina Bednarz, 96, of Kensington, formerly of New Britain, died on Saturday, Nov. 7. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children: Krystyna Nizielski and husband Ted, Helena Leavitt and husband Earle, Ryszard "Rich" Bednarz and wife Linda and her daughter-in-law Maria Bednarz; her grandchildren: Joan Gomes, Lori O'Connor, Robert Nizielski, Amy Leavitt and Jason Bednarz and her 10 great-grandchildren. Antonina was predeceased by her husband, Bronislaw and her sons, Stanislaw "Stanley" and Wladyslaw "Walter" Bednarz. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband and son in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in The New Britain Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
