Antonina Bednarz, 96, of Kensington, formerly of New Britain, died on Saturday, Nov. 7. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children: Krystyna Nizielski and husband Ted, Helena Leavitt and husband Earle, Ryszard "Rich" Bednarz and wife Linda and her daughter-in-law Maria Bednarz; her grandchildren: Joan Gomes, Lori O'Connor, Robert Nizielski, Amy Leavitt and Jason Bednarz and her 10 great-grandchildren. Antonina was predeceased by her husband, Bronislaw and her sons, Stanislaw "Stanley" and Wladyslaw "Walter" Bednarz. She will be laid to rest privately beside her husband and son in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain.