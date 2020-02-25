|
Antonio Ballester, 87 years of age, passed away February 20, 2020 at Medical City Hospital.
Antonio was born on February 5, 1933 in Pedreguer (Alicante) Spain to the late Francisco and Teresa Ballester.
He was the oldest of two sons and his brother Francisco preceded in death.
Antonio moved to the United States with his parents in 1948, he served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, returning to Spain in 1960 to marry the love of his life Francisca on February 27, 1960.
Immediately following the wedding they returned to Connecticut, where they had two sons, Francisco and Antonio.
He worked for the Connecticut Laborer's Union until his retirement in 1992, movingto Texas to be near his sons.
Antonio leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years Francisca and two sons, Francisco and wife Lynn, Antonio and wife Roberta. Three Grandsons Kenneth, Jonathan, and Thomas.
Sister in-law Rosita Ballester, and many others he loved so much!
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: The .
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 25, 2020