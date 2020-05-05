|
|
Antonio ""Tony"" Sgro, 83, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Chiravalle, Centrale, Province of Calabria, Italy and was a resident of New Britain for the past 64 years. Tony was employed as a setup man for Fafnir Bearing Co. for 35 years and was very dedicated to his work, sometimes staying overnight to repair the machines. Tony was a barber by trade and also volunteered cutting hair at the Newington Children's Hospital and graciously accommodated customers at his home. He was an avid bowler and belonged to many leagues, including the Fafnir Group and the Sons of Italy. He was a member of St. Ann Church and one of the original members of Angelo Tomasso Sr. Lodge, 2165, Order Sons of Italy of New Britain.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years and his caregiver, Angela ""Lena"" (Cavarra) Sgro; two sons and a daughter, Frank Sgro, Anthony and his wife Paola Sgro and Barbara Sgro, all of New Britain; one sister, Lena and her husband Joseph Magiasano of FL; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Joseph Sgro; a sister-in-law, Enza and her husband Sal Marletta; a brother-in-law, Biagio and his wife Sarina Cavarra. Special thanks to his Hartford Healthcare aides, nurses and Dr. St. Pierre.
Private funeral services will be held at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Please share a memory of Tony with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 5, 2020