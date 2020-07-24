1/1
Archie Blair Jr.
Archie Blair Jr., 83. of Berlin, husband of 61 years to Esther Blair, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Archibald Blair Sr. and Cathea (Vibberts) Blair. Archie was a former New Britain resident and a Berlin resident for the past 56 years. His true passion was in construction operating heavy equipment for 65 years working for various companies and retiring from Tilcon Tomasso after 35 years. His work ethic earned him respect amongst his peers throughout his career. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed auto racing, old trucks, and attended many car shows.
Surviving are his wife, Esther (Nielson) Blair; three daughters, Elizabeth Pipkin of Rocky Hill, Cathy Sylvester and her husband Robert of Berlin, Beverly Voelpel and her husband David of Berlin; and his grandchildren, Joseph Sylvester, Sean Sylvester and his wife Lindsay, Jeffrey Sylvester and his wife Kaylene, Michael Voelpel, Catherine Voelpel, and Raymond Bardes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Blair, his son-in-law, Ned Pipkin, and by a brother, Bruce Blair.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Please share a memory of Archie with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Scalise
July 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paula Berlandy
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
