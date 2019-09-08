Home

Arleen Marie (Koppmeier) Basdekian

Arleen Marie (Koppmeier) Basdekian Obituary
Arleen Marie Basdekian (Koppmeier), loving wife of Arthur Basdekian Jr. and mother of three sons, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Arleen was born in Brooklyn, New York City, to her late parents, Madeline and Charles Koppmeier, and was raised in Southington, Conn., with her two older sisters.
Arleen is survived by her husband, Arthur; her three boys, Eric Basdekian, Jesse Basdekian and Devin Basdekian; her sisters, Jean Palazzo (Domenic) and Patricia Florian (Lance); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing services will run from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, Conn. Funeral services will take place at St. Maurice Church in New Britain at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with a reception immediately following at Msgr. Murphy Center, across the street from the church. In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations to Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in New Britain or Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
