Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100

Armand Giroux Obituary
Armand Giroux, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, joining his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Deminski) Giroux, who predeceased him by 28 years.
Born in Canada on May 8, 1926, Armand was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He attended local schools, and tried to join the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, but had to eagerly await his 18th birthday to officially enlist. He proudly served his country during WW II, returned back to his home town upon being honorably discharged and began working for Corbin Russwin / Emhart. A master toolmaker, he later went on to work for Sirois Tool from which he retired as one of the experts in his field. After retirement he could be found on the golf course, at the New Britain Senior Center, or tending to his garden and its native tomatoes that his entire family was able to benefit from well into his eighties. He also loved to play cards with his friends and family; he didn't often lose. A man of great strength and independence, he will be missed, leaving many fond memories.
He is survived by his daughter, Joan Litteral of Plainville; his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Mary Giroux of IL; four adored grandchildren, Stephanie Leifert and her husband, Jeremy, Wendi Litteral, Matthew Giroux and his wife, Beth, and Jessica Howser and her husband, Ryan; and three great-grandchildren, Maddux Giroux and Benjamin and Hannah Howser. He also leaves his brother, Maurice, sisters, Irene Boiczyk and Rita Buggie, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Alphonse and Sara and brothers, Leo and Raymond.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services in celebration of Armand's life at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., in Plainville on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
