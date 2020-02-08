|
|
Arthur J. Roberts, 68, of Berlin, husband of Lynne M Roberts, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Southington, he was a Berlin resident for 42 years. He was formerly employed as a truck driver at Overnight and as a carpenter and furniture maker, working for Hitchcock Chair Company, Town and Country, before retiring. Arthur was a member of St. Paul's Church. He enjoyed camping, boating and many woodworking projects.
Surviving are his wife, Lynne M (Benvie) Roberts; his children, Jessica Pride and her husband Misha of South Portland, ME, Patrick Roberts and his fiancée Jamie Pryor; and Eileen Oxton and her husband Jonathan of Berlin; his mother, Anna Roberts of Meriden; his eleven brothers and sisters, Mary, Caroline, Ruth, Kathy, Paul, George, Stephen, Anna, Joseph, Jimmy, and Tommy; his grandchildren, Lucy Pride, Jonathan "Jack" Oxton Jr., and Charlotte Pride; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Shannon Roberts; his father, Arthur C. Roberts; his father in law, George C. Benvie; his mother in law Emily T. Benvie; and by two grandchildren, Oliver Pride and Mikaela Oxton.
Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 4-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 AM at St. Paul's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Healing 4 Heroes, P.O. Box 2116, Peachetree City, GA 30269. Please share a memory of Arthur with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 8, 2020