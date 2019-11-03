|
Audrey (Dargie) McLarty, 90, of Kensington, widow of Donald (Mac) McLarty, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2019, at Avon Health Center. The daughter of the late Clifford and Mae (Lavoie) Dargie, Audrey was born on Sept. 13, 1929, in East Haverhill, N.H.
Audrey was a resident of Kensington for over 60 years. She retired from Canberra Industries in Meriden, having previously worked for other manufacturing companies in the area. She loved her family and pets, enjoyed feeding the birds, made beautiful quilts for her family and was a loyal Red Sox fan.
She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Jean and Richard Potetz of Granby and Steven and Debra McLarty of Kensington; and six grandchildren, Andrea Potetz, Brian Potetz, Sean Haber, Nicholas Haber, Sarah McLarty and Brendan McLarty. Audrey is also survived by five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Audrey's family would like to extend their gratitude for the caring and compassionate staff at the Avon Health Center who cared for Audrey.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Highway, Berlin. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Audrey's memory to the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489 or online at www.alz.org/ct.
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019