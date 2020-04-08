|
Barbara Ann (Unghire) Bobinski, 80, of Kensington, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Walter and Stephanie (Logwin) Unghire she was a longtime New Britain resident, relocating to Kensington 35 years ago. Barb attended Mary Immaculate Academy High School Class of 1957 and was a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Barbara is survived and her children: Diane S. Nemphos and husband, Bill of Kensington, Edward L. Bobinski Jr. of Spring Lake, MI, Deborah A. Gable of Berlin, Catherine A. Nemphos and husband, Philip of Bolton; her seven grandchildren: Ashley, Brittany, Alyssa, Alexander, Nicholas, Dean and Christopher and her sister, Jane Unghire. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Bobinski, Sr. Barbara will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the at www.heart.org. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with Barbara's family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 8, 2020