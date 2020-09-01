1/1
Barbara Carter
1949 - 2020
Barbara Carter, 70, of New Britain, CT died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. Barbara was born on November 17, 1949 in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Phinizy and Lula (Johnson) Carter. She worked at Sealtest for thirty years and G. Fox for ten years.
Barbara is survived by her two sisters Van Carter, Diane Carter-McCoy, her brother in law Herbert McCoy and her two brothers, Wallace Gibson and Jerry Carter, her Aunt Daisy Carter-Barnswell, her nieces, Yolanda McCoy-White and Tianna Carter, her nephews, Rodney McCoy and Justice Carter as well as a host of great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Homegoing Celebration for Barbara will be held "Outside" Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11am at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain. There are no calling hours.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
