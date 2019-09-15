|
|
Barbara D. Owen, 76, of Southington, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
Born and raised in New Britain, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Brown) Kolosky, she lived in Southington until 1997, before moving to Sarasota, Fla., and back to Connecticut in 2013. She was a graduate of New Britain High School and Hartford Secretarial School. She was a former medical secretary at New Britain General Hospital and various local doctor's offices. While in Florida, she was an office coordinator for St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Barbara leaves behind her cousins, Judy Morrell and her husband John of Southington, Dorothy Dabbs and Shirley Bailey of Old Saybrook; and her former husband, Norman Owen of Florida. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter Church) 98 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019