Barbara Jean (Cirves) LaPonte, 97, of Bristol, widow of Peter J. LaPonte passed away on April 19, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on December 7, 1922 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late John Leslie and Marie Rose (Giguere) Cirves. In 1946, Barbara won the Miss Bristol Pageant was crowned the very first Miss Bristol. She was a wonderful homemaker, making sure that her house was a warm home for her husband and son. Barbara was a self-made designer, designing curtains and decorations for her home, as well as making clothes for her family and friends. Her family affectionately called her the first Martha Stuart. Barbara had also spent a few years working at New Departure as an office assistant. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Brian and Nellie-Jo LaPonte of Bristol, CT; her cousin Sally Comerford of Broadlands, VA, and her special niece Laurene Tata. Due to the current health and safety restrictions, the family will celebrate her life in a private memorial. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 23, 2020