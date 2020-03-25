|
|
Barbara S. Outler, 76, of New Britain, passed away on March 21st 2020 at UCONN Health Center in Farmington.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Robert Paul Edwards and Hazel (Green) Edwards. Barbara was formerly employed at Pratt & Whitney, before retiring.
Surviving are her sister, Vivian Middleton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by four sisters, Alice Everetts, Diana Richardson, Carol Booze, and Doris Packer; and by a brother, Robert Paul Edwards Jr.
A Homegoing celebration will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. A calling hour will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guest book @ www.eicksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 25, 2020