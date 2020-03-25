Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 So. Main St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 So. Main St.
New Britain, CT
View Map

Barbara S. Outler

Add a Memory
Barbara S. Outler Obituary
Barbara S. Outler, 76, of New Britain, passed away on March 21st 2020 at UCONN Health Center in Farmington.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Robert Paul Edwards and Hazel (Green) Edwards. Barbara was formerly employed at Pratt & Whitney, before retiring.
Surviving are her sister, Vivian Middleton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by four sisters, Alice Everetts, Diana Richardson, Carol Booze, and Doris Packer; and by a brother, Robert Paul Edwards Jr.
A Homegoing celebration will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. A calling hour will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Barbara with the family in the online guest book @ www.eicksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -