Bernadette (Pelletier) Caron, 87, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Rosaire Caron, with whom she is now reunited.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada on April 19, 1933, she was one of eight children to the late Emile and Simone (Boulay) Pelletier. She and Rosaire were longtime residents of Plainville, where they shared over 53 years of marriage and raised their four sons. Bernadette was a well known waitress at many local establishments, including the former Cunningham's Diner, Hamp's Restaurant, and Puritan Maid. A devoted mother, she shared along in her sons' many activities growing up, and was a proud grandmother to her seven grandchildren. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed knitting and was the go-to person when any article of clothing needed repairs or amendments. She was a bargain hunter and tag sale queen, mapping out her route each weekend based on the ads in the weekly paper, made countless trips to Northern Maine (in record time) to visit her family, enjoyed gardening, and spent many days and nights playing cards with her family and friends. An adoring mother and grandmother, she dearly will be missed, leaving many cherished memories of love and laughter.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Wendy of Bristol, Kenneth and Evelyn of Bristol, and Roger and Debbie of Brookfield, MA; her grandchildren, Susan Luce and her husband, C.J., David, Brandon, Dan, Chad and Chase Caron, and Jennifer Pirog and her husband, Joe; her 8 great-grandchildren, Madison and Brayden Luce, Beau, Ryder, and Braythan Caron, and Emma, Abby and Ella Pirog. She also leaves her sister, Jeannine Blanchette, her brother, Girard Pelletier, her sister-in-law, Theresa Pelletier, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Steven, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The Caron family extends their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Autumn Lake and all of Bernadette's health care givers for their compassion and support.
Bernadette may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.
Bernadette' s family will celebrate her life privately. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Caron family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020