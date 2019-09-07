|
Bernadette Levesque Sirois, 87, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at HCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of Joseph N. Sirois for 65 years before his passing in 2015. She was born in St. David, Maine, on Feb. 4, 1932, the daughter of the late Alfred and Annie (Cote) Levesque.
She was a stay at home mom while her children were young. She then joined the neighborhood women's carpool (she never did learn to drive), worked and retired from Telemecanique in Plantsville, Conn.
Bernadette was a resident of The Summit of Plantsville for almost 4 years and made many friends while there, especially her "BFF" Anne. They did everything together. The Recreation Team held a special place in her and our family's heart. They always involved her in activities. She would sometimes lament that there were two things at the same time and she couldn't decide which one to go to. Spoiler Alert-PAINTING ALWAYS WON !!! Thank you, Sue, for helping her to discover her love for painting.
She is survived by her four children, Louise (Tom) Hutchinson of Plantsville, Michael Sirois of Southington, Kenneth Sirois of California, and Denise Sirois of Plainville, and her two grandchildren, Kristen (Travis) Sirois of Farmington, and Justin (Tricia) Sirois of Bristol.
Bernadette was a part of a large farming family in northern Maine, sisters, Murial Chamberlain, Sr. Lucille Levesque, Irma Cyr, Simone Deshaine, Rhea Guerette, and Corine Bouchard; brothers, Armand, Joel, Bertrand, Gilbert, Roland, Lionel, Alphe, and Real "Pete".
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at HCC for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank The Summit for their kindness and care while our mom was a resident there.
There are no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, is assisting with the family. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Summit at Plantsville, Attn: Recreation Dept., 261 Summit St., Plantsville, CT 06479.
