Bernard Joseph Grazulwich, born Dec. 3, 1936, in New Britain, Conn., passed away Aug. 12, 2019, in Bangor, Maine. He was the son of the late Joseph G. and Helen M. Grazulwich; father of the late David B. Grazulwich. He leaves a sister, Marilyn McKaig and husband, John of Newington, Conn., a niece and two nephews, a great-niece and nephew, and several cousins. He graduated from New Britain High School and the University of Hartford. He retired to Eastport, Maine, in 2005 from Bristol, Conn. He also leaves his beloved cat, Olivia.
Mays Funeral Home of Calais/Eastport has charge of Bernie's final wishes. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain, Conn., alongside his grandparents, parents, and son.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019