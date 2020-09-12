Bernardyna Szupryczynski

Bernardyna Szupryczynska, 70, of Plainville, CT passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Bernardyna was born in Poland and was the daughter of the late Michal and Weronika (Kotowska) Przekwas. She loved gardening, cooking, watching TV shows and spending time with her grandson Luke. Bernardyna was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain, CT. Bernardyna is survived by her beloved husband Wiktor Szupryczynski, her two sons Jakub Szupryczynski and Remi Szupryczynski and his wife Barbara, her two brothers Marek Przekwas and Grzegorz Przekwas and her grandson Luke Szupryczynski. Funeral rites for Bernardyna will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with the procession departing at 8:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To extend condolences to the Szupryczynska family or to share a memory of Bernardyna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM