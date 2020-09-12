1/1
Bernardyna Szupryczynski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernardyna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernardyna Szupryczynska, 70, of Plainville, CT passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Bernardyna was born in Poland and was the daughter of the late Michal and Weronika (Kotowska) Przekwas. She loved gardening, cooking, watching TV shows and spending time with her grandson Luke. Bernardyna was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain, CT. Bernardyna is survived by her beloved husband Wiktor Szupryczynski, her two sons Jakub Szupryczynski and Remi Szupryczynski and his wife Barbara, her two brothers Marek Przekwas and Grzegorz Przekwas and her grandson Luke Szupryczynski. Funeral rites for Bernardyna will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with the procession departing at 8:30 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To extend condolences to the Szupryczynska family or to share a memory of Bernardyna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved