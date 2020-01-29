Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church, Southington

Bertha M (Cid Hurtado) Dolensky

Bertha M (Cid Hurtado) Dolensky Obituary
Bertha M. (Cid Hurtado) Dolensky, 82, of Southington, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joel Dolensky for 59 years. She is also survived by her children: Christine Sullivan, Joseph Cid Dolens and Susan Beckerman; her adored grandchildren: Joseph, Dimitri, Catherine and Daniella and her precious great-granddaughter, Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, Southington. She will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
