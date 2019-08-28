Home

Southwick-Forastiere Funeral Home
624 College Highway
Southwick, MA 01077
(413) 569-5306
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:45 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lake Church
Southwick, CT
Bertrand A. Pelletier


1933 - 2019
Bertrand A. Pelletier Obituary
Bertrand A. Pelletier, 86, formerly of Terryville, Conn.; passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Soldiers' Home, in Holyoke, Mass. Born May 7, 1933, in Frenchville, Maine, he was a son to the late Albert and Alice (Cyr) Pelletier. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving his country proudly with the U.S. Army. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 26 years of service. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Patricia (Gorneau) Pelletier, who passed away in 2014.
Bertrand is survived by his children, Linda Pelletier of Broomfield, Colo., Joyce Pelletier, Shirley Coffin, and her husband, Donald, all of Southwick, Mass., Daniel Pelletier and his wife, Krista of Lititz, Penn., and Bryant Pelletier of Windsor, Conn.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Geoffrey, Michael, Joshua, Catlin, Daniel James, and Andrew; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexander, Claire, and Ian. He is further survived by his siblings, Joe Pelletier and his wife, Diane, Blanche Pelletier, Lorraine Raymond and her husband, Albert, Marcy Potvin, Thelma Thibideau, Rolande Pelletier and her husband, Anthime, and Jeanne Pelletier and her husband, Adrian; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Georgette Plourde, Abel Pelletier, Noel Pelletier, Aurore Sirois, Berniece (Dufour) Pelletier, and Germaine Pelletier.
A funeral service for Bertrand will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, beginning at 11:45 a.m. from Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home, 624 College Highway, Southwick, Mass., with a Liturgy of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Lake Church, Southwick, Mass. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 10-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to W.I.L.A., 45 Maple St., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit www.forastiere.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
