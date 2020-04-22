|
|
Beverly A. Napieracz, 77, of New Britain CT and longtime resident of Beverly MA passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born in New Britain CT, she was the daughter of the late John H. Napieracz and Mary (Benza) Napieracz. She graduated from Central Connecticut State University and received her master's degree from The University of Hartford. She began teaching in New Britain CT, then moved to Massachusetts where she taught for many years in the Middleton school system, retiring in 2003. During her long teaching career she delighted in sharing her love of children's literature with her many young students. Bev was a longtime member of the Holy Cross Drum Corps, St. Paul's Drum Corps, and the Appalachian Mountain Club. She was an avid hiker and canoeist, taking many wilderness trips throughout the United States and Canada. Bev became a whitewater guide in Maine as well as completing an Outward Bound course in Minnesota. Throughout her life Bev was a generous, strong, brave woman who shared these qualities with her many friends and family. She is survived by a sister, Jane Napieracz, of Plainville CT, a brother, John Napier, his wife Sharon Napier, a nephew Ryan Napier of Old Saybrook CT and Mt. Holly VT, and several cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of the Neurology floor of MGH for the extraordinary compassionate care they provided to both Bev and her family during this most difficult time. Bev was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beverly, 221 Cabot St, Beverly, where a memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in Beverly's name may be made to:-The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem MA (www.northeastanimalshelter.org) -The Neurology Research Fund at Massachusetts General Hospital 55 Fruit St. Boston MA 02114 -First Baptist Church of Beverly (www.fbcbeverly.org). Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 22, 2020