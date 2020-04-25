|
Beverly Rose Adams, 81, of Princeton, Texas passed away on April 21, 2020. Beverly was born August 24,
1938 in Hartford, Connecticut to Marguerite (Smith) and Harry William Kenny. She resided for several
years in an orphanage before being adopted by Carl and Rose Jahn of New Britain, Connecticut. She
spent much of her teenage years helping to raise many of her adoptive parents' foster children including
Janet Madden of Newington, Connecticut whom she loved as a sister. After graduating from New Britain
High School, she obtained a Nursing degree at New Britain General Hospital in 1959 and obtained a BSN
at St. Joseph's College in 1990. Her 57-year nursing career was marked by compassionate care inspired
by her nurturing personality. She was never hesitant to give of herself to her patients, nursing students,
and coworkers. She reluctantly retired at the age of 78.
Life, family and chance guided her to reside in Southern Maine, New Britain and Bristol Connecticut,
Nairobi Kenya, and Farmersville and Princeton Texas. She was active in the church in each, most
recently at the First Christian Church of Princeton, her favorite Hymns being, "What a friend we have in
Jesus", "How great thou art", and "Amazing Grace".
Her interests were many and life affirming. She loved to write and had published several books and
poems. She obtained her private pilot's license and flew single engine planes in the 1970s. She loved to
play the piano preferably classical pieces. She owned and operated a doll shop "B&B Doll Boutique" for
many years in Plainville Connecticut. Most of all she loved her family and friends.
Beverly outlived three husbands including the father of her six children, Robert Edward Hicks, MD. She
is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Edward Adams who was with her at the time of her passing
to hold her hand and give her comfort. Her children are Robert Carl Hicks, MD (wife Charnie Hicks) of
Madison Indiana, Anthony Thomas Hicks (wife Saranya Chairaksa) of Fort Lauderdale Florida, William
Patrick Hicks who preceded her in death, John Edward Hicks (wife Debra Hicks) of Cedar Rapids Iowa,
Beverly Jahn Hicks of Scottsdale Arizona, and Brian Jacob Hicks (wife Jenifer Hicks) of McKinney Texas.
Her twelve grandchildren are Jenifer, Amy, Christopher, Emily, Robert, Noelle, William, Jacqueline,
Samantha, Abria, Jacob, and Benjamin. Her four Great Grandchildren are Jackson, Henry, Ruby, and
Luna Pearl. She is also survived by her sister Janet Madden (husband John, and children John and Tom)
of Connecticut, half-sister Linda Collins (husband Ken) of Arkansas, her niece Betsy Bujwid (husband
Peter and children Elizabeth, Maria, and Martha) of Massachusetts.
Beverly led a full and loving life and will leave her family and friends with cherished memories. She left
her corner of the world a better place. May she rest in peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior
A Celebration of Beverly's life will be held following a memorial service at St Mary's Cemetery, New
Britain Connecticut post COVID-19 restrictions. Please sign Guest Book on Legacy.com to be notified of
future arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 25, 2020