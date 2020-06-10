Bogdan Piatkowski
Bogdan Piatkowski, 76, of New Britain, died on Monday, June 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
