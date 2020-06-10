Bogdan Piatkowski, 76, of New Britain, died on Monday, June 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.