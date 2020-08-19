1/1
Boguslaw Mosakowski
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boguslaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boguslaw Mosakowski, 87, loving husband of the late Eugenia (Juchimowicz) Mosakowski of New Britain, passed away on August 17, 2020. Boguslaw was born on June 23, 1933 in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Wincentyna (Rutkowska) Mosakowski. He lived in Poland for 48 years before coming to America in 1981. In America, Boguslaw worked at Budney Industries as a Machinist where he retired after many years. He is survived by his sons, Marek Mosakowski and his wife Malgorzata of Poland, Janusz Mosakowski of New Britain as well as his sister Marianna Sargent of Amston, CT. He also leaves his loving grandchildren Magdalena, Daniel and Alexander Mosakowski, a sister in law Regina Mosakowski of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews in America and abroad. In addition to his wife, Eugenia, he was predeceased by his two brothers Tadeusz and Janusz Mosakowski. His family would like to offer their utmost gratitude to the wonderful caregivers that provided compassion and support over the past many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St, New Britain. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside his wife. Those in attendance a reminded that all social distancing measures are being practiced at the Mass. You are required to wear a mask and maintain a distance of 6 ft. from others. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill has care of the arrangements. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved