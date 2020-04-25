|
|
Brian J. Weber, 71, of New Britain, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. A lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of the late Charles Weber Jr. and Dorothy (Heslin) Weber. Brian worked as a Job Coach at CW Resources for the past six years, where he loved serving and conversing with the individuals with disabilities and seniors there, and they were equally as fond of him. He formerly worked as a Food Manager at Mountainside in Wallingford as well as several other restaurants from New York to Cape Cod. Brian was known for being a very jovial and outgoing person who made friends wherever he went. Frequent get-togethers with friends for coffee at the local Dunkin' were something he truly looked forward to. He also loved spending time with his family, and was particularly proud of his great-niece and nephews. Brian was a faithful attendee of all of their concerts, plays, dance recitals and sporting events, and they will miss having him there for these special moments. One of Brian's favorite places to be was the beach, and he especially loved swimming in the ocean. The beaches of Cape Cod, and the shoreline in Ogunquit, Maine were a couple of his favorites.
Surviving are a brother, Jeffrey T. Weber of New Britain; a sister, Suzanne Trotta of East Haven; and two nieces, Kimberly Impelluso and her husband Robert of Berlin, and Alicia Valentino and her husband Enzo of Guilford. Brian was predeceased by two brothers, Barry and David Weber, a sister, Gail Reardon, and a nephew, Sean Reardon.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CW Resources 200 Myrtle Street New Britain, CT 06053. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 25, 2020