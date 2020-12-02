1/1
Bronislawa Kowalik
1927 - 2020
Bronislawa Kowalik, affectionately known as Bronia, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020, at Autumn Lake nursing home in New Britain at the age of 93. Bronia was born in Kunki, Poland to Andrzej Lasocha and Katarzyna Wójtowicz on Feb. 5, 1927, and was baptized days later on Feb. 12, 1927. Bronia was one of 5 children born to Andrzej and Katarzyna. Bronia is survived by her one son, Joe, living in Denver, Colo. and three granddaughters, Jessica and Anna also in Denver and Rachel in Eureka, Calif.
Bronia and her life-long husband Józef lived long and exciting but at times also difficult lives. Like so many during World War II Bronia and Józef were forcefully deported to Germany to work on slave labor farms, which is where they met and fell in love. Because they were in the part of Germany that was liberated by the Americans, they were given freedom to return to Poland or move to the West. Józef, with 11 brothers and sisters at home, wanted Poland, but not so Bronia. She knew what waited for her in Poland and at the age of only 19 believed the West offered a better future. Eventually my father gave in and moved to Belgium where he became a coal miner and, once settled in, sent for my mother and her baby son.
Because of the war, Bronia and Józef had only grade-school educations but they knew that there was a place that must be better than Belgium. Nine years after moving to Belgium they got their US visas and moved to America where, after a brief stay in Columbus, Ohio, they settled in New Britain, ostensibly because of Atlantic Machine Tool which hired hundreds of Polish immigrants. Bronia and Józef both worked in factories all their lives, Józef at Atlantic Machine Tool and Bronia at Corbin Locks. And on their low factory incomes, to their credit, they spent however much was needed to put their son through college and university. For that, I, Joe Kowalik, am forever grateful. Bronia was a strong-willed woman but generally also understanding and kind to her friends as well as to strangers. Being a farm girl and with not much education, Bronia did not have any serious hobbies but always loved dancing and singing, simple qualities for which she will be remembered and missed.
The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbri tainsagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
