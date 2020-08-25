Bruce H. Soucie, 57, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at UCONN Health Center in Farmington.
Bruce was born in Hartford on September 5, 1962, son to Malcolm H. Soucie, of Plainville, and the late Martha (Cyr) Soucie. He was a very talented, self-employed contractor who spent many years using his skills to renovate his own home and the homes of others. He was the Vice President of G & B Builders, working alongside his siblings. Bruce was an avid fisherman and taught his daughter how to fish.
In addition to his father, Malcolm H. Soucie, Bruce is survived by his children, Melissa Jakubiak and her husband, Timothy, of Mystic, Hanna Soucie, of S. Carolina, and Lyvia Soucie, of Simsbury; his very good friend, Steve Rudy; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family members. He was predeceased by his mother, Martha (Cyr) Soucie and his brothers, Gary and Wayne Soucie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad Street, Plainville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends attending are required to wear facial coverings and are expected to follow all guidelines from the CDC. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.