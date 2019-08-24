Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Bruno Calcinari


1919 - 2019
Bruno Calcinari Obituary
Bruno Calcinari, 99, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, a few months short of his 100th birthday. He was born in New Britain, on Nov. 16, 1919, to the late Roger and Chiara (Gaggiottini) Calcinari. Bruno was a skilled autobody repairman at Gallagher Buick for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church and a member and officer of the Marchegian Society Raffaele, where he enjoyed spending time socializing with good friends. Bruno was always known to have an enormous garden and grew every vegetable he could. He also was a big fan of the UConn Women's Basketball Team and enjoyed watching their games. His devotion and compassion for his family will never be forgotten.
Bruno is survived by his daughter, Nancy Ann Rossi, and husband, Lou of Newington; his grandchildren, Matthew Rossi and wife, Kathleen, and Andrea Marie Gasparri and husband, Anthony; his adored great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ella, Olivia, and Kiara; his brother-in-law, Carlo Cerisoli and wife, Maria of Italy; his sister-in-law, Mary Veronesi, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bruno was predeceased by Maria (Cerisoli) Calcinari, his beloved wife of 70 years; his daughter, Andrea Calcinari, and his siblings: Nino, Barney, Beatrice, and Ann.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Burritt Hill. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019
