A kind, gentle and humble man best describes our father Bruno Vincent Bonola. Bruno passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Cassena Care, New Britain to join the love of his life Virginia Kowar Bonola. Bruno was the youngest son of the late Giovanni and Ersilia (Alberti) Bonola. He was born and raised in New Britain. Bruno graduated from Goodwin Tech with a Carpentry specialty but soon joined Emhart and stayed there through retirement. He made many lasting friends while he worked. An avid fisherman he joined his Emhart colleagues to find the prize fish. Bruno loved to go and spend time with his friends, fish and talk sports especially about the Yankees and Steelers. In his retirement years he found great happiness watching sporting events with his son David. No game was a bad one. They were all great to him. He had a saying," I'm a lifelong Yankee fan and a lifelong Red Sox hater." Bruno was fortunate to have many friends. He was especially close to Louis Perzan. As he said it was so long ago that they became friends that he couldn't count that high. Bruno was in The U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. He was a patriot having great love for his country. Bruno was a member of the Italian Fraternal Society, Austrian Club and Oaks Club.
Bruno is survived by his son James Bonola and his wife Larisa and his two granddaughters of Texas, his daughter Lisa and her partner Domenic Testa of New Britain, CT and his son David Bonola with whom he lived with in New Britain. Bruno also leaves his brother Armand and sister-in-law Marie of Cypress, Texas along with many nieces and nephews. Bruno was predeceased by his wife Virginia (Kowar) Bonola and his brother Mario Bonola.
A Private graveside service with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The American flag will be presented to Bruno's son David. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be planned for family and friends at a later date at Holy Trinity Byzantine Church, New Britain. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Bonola family or to share a memory of Bruno, please visit ShakerFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 11, 2020