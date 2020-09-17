Camillien Brousseau, 82, of New Britain, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was one of 14 children born in Quebec, Canada to the late Leo and Lydia (Couture) Brousseau. Camillien was employed as a dispatcher at GE in Plainville for 38 years until his retirement. During retirement, Camillien enjoyed traveling and taking leisurely drives with no set destination in mind, just to admire the sights. He was a gardener and an expert grower of tomatoes and vegetables and always had a bountiful harvest to share with friends and family. Camillien had a wonderful sense of humor. His laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a man of strong faith who appreciated everything in life. Left to mourn his passing is Marie (Fournier), his devoted wife of 54 years; his "baby," his cat, Tootsie; his nieces and nephews too many to name but who were like children of his own and his siblings, Germaine and Clement. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings: Paul, Antonio, Jeanne, Marie Caron, Ann Gaumond, Benoit, Robert, Aimee Rose Binette, Gertrude Huot, Majella and Gislaine Donna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jerome Church/St. Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain on Saturday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum immediately following the Mass. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Ledgecrest Health Care Center in Kensington for the loving care they provided during his stay there. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.